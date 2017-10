As of Sept. 24, Community Transit’s Route 107 began taking commuters from the Lynnwood Transit Center (20100 48th Ave. W.) to Boeing.

The routes were added in response to recent surveys that have shown high demand for service to Boeing from south Snohomish County. Currently, three routes serve Boeing from the north and east areas of the county.

