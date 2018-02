Community Transit advises riders to be prepared for a light snowfall that could impact the early morning commute on Tuesday, Feb. 27.



For updates, refer to the “Snow Service” alert on the Community Transit homepage at https://www.communitytransit.org, or follow the agency on Twitter @MyCommTrans. Riders are also advised to subscribe to Rider Alerts.

And some ways to be prepared when you commute during snowy and icy road conditions.