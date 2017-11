Community Transit will operate regular bus service on both Friday, Nov. 10 and Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Customer Information phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will be open regular hours on Friday, but closed on Saturday.

Community Transit thanks all veterans, including those who drive, maintain and support our transit service.

