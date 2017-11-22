Community Transit to offer limited bus service on Thanksgiving and day after

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and the following day.

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Local bus service: Sunday schedule.

DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Only Route 512, which will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Customer service phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Friday, Nov. 24

Local bus service: Regular schedule.

DART paratransit service: Regular schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Limited service. Only the following routes will operate: 402 413 421 855

Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Regular schedule.

Customer service phone lines: Open limited hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org.

