Community members share vision of Town Center during public workshop Tuesday

Dozens of community members gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Library on Tuesday to participate in an Economic Vitality and Town Center workshop by SCJ Alliance.

SCJ Alliance was contracted by the city to update the city’s economic profile, gather community input, and update zoning and/or design standards. Tuesday’s meeting was the first of two public input workshops scheduled for 2018.

The meeting began with a brief presentation covering the city ‘s history and future plans, as well as some current data about the city. To view the full slide show, click here.

According to the presentation given by Dan Penrose, of SCJ Alliance, most of the city’s structures were built in the early 1950s. The average house in Mountlake Terrace is 1,000-1,200 square feet on a 7,000-square-foot lot. The average home is assessed at $300,000, though some are listed at $400,000 or greater.

Centers for activity in the city are in the “Town Center” area along 56th Avenue West. The upcoming 236th Street light rail station is expected to bring even more activity. Plus, the new Civic Center will be immediately between the two.

Mountlake Terrace is considered to be a walkable city, as it is possible to get from several residential areas to at least one active area within a 10 minute walk. Most homes are also within a five-minute walk to a transit stop.

In reviewing the demographics of Mountlake Terrace, population growth in the city has been low in recent years, increasing from about 16,000 to just over 20,000 from 1968 to 2016. Other nearby cities, such as Bothell, Lynnwood and Edmonds, are growing faster, but their growth rates are slowing.

Mountlake Terrace is also projected to grow by about 2,000 households through 2040, which would be a modest increase, but would be a faster increase than the city has seen in recent decades, the presentation shows.

Maps were also presented showing the city’s zoning, property use and property values.

After the presentation, the room burst into activity. Several boards around the room were available for participants to write on, or to stick stickers showing their thoughts.

Boards with prompts like “I live in Mountlake Terrace because…” were answered with statements like “I could afford it when I bought my house,” “I can get into forests from my house,” “I can take Metro into Seattle” and “‘small town’ feel.” Another board asked what the primary strengths and assets of the city are, which was answered with statements like “affordable place to live,” “parks and open space” and “child friendly.”

Dot boards showed perceptions of the future heart of Town Center being near current Town Center. Participants also anticipate growth in the Town Center area and near the future light rail station.

SCJ Alliance gave a presentation to the City Council during its Wednesday work session sharing some of the revelations of Tuesday’s workshop. To view this presentation, click here.

Pie charts presented Wednesday showed restaurants, commercial spaces, public gathering spaces and a grocery are among the items most desired in Town Center by workshop participants.

The Town Center Task Force will meet next on May 30 and June 12. Town Center Task Force meetings are open to the public. The next public Open House will be held on Aug. 21.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate