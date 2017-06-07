Community members invited to Ready Sunday preparedness event June 11

Local families can attend a preparedness seminar this Sunday, presented by Snohomish County Fire District 1 at Northwest Church.

During the Ready Sunday event, attendees will learn how to plan for potential major disasters. It will feature a panel discussion with FD1 representatives at 10:30 a.m. and end with a outdoor barbecue (donations suggested).

The event is free to attend on Sunday, June 11. Vendors will be on-hand so families can purchase their preparedness kits.

Booths and activities available before and after the presentation will include:

How to turn off natural gas, water and electricity.

Fire extinguisher demonstrations and practice.

Mini-workshops to get you started on your emergency preparedness kit.

Information on how to help your neighbors prepare and work together with the Map Your Neighborhood program.

Taste of Disaster – sample MREs (meals ready to eat) and other non-perishable food to consider for your disaster kit.

Community members can also attend a worship seminar in the Community Life Center before the event. Worship begins at 8:45 a.m. The regular 10:30 a.m. service is cancelled to allow for the FD1 preparedness event.

Northwest Church is located at 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. in Lynnwood.