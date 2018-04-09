Community members invited to play Bingo to benefit MTHS PTSA Friday

It’s time to play Bingo again.

The Mountlake Terrace High School PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) hosts their annual Community Bingo Night on Friday, April 13, in the HUB of MTHS. Doors open for the family-friendly event is 6:30 p.m with Bingo beginning at 7 p.m.

Bingo cards are $5 a piece and fun prizes will be awarded to the winners of all the games played on Friday. There will also be raffle tickets, dinner and snacks available for purchase.

All proceeds from the Bingo event will go to the MTHS PTSA to support the group’s various programs at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The PTSA is accepting donations to be given away as raffle prizes and gift baskets. Contact Molly Luna at mollyluna@gmail.com to donate.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

–By Doug Petrowski