Community members invited to give feedback on School District Race and Equity Policy

Edmonds School District families will be able to give input to the district’s new Race and Equity Policy during a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The policy has been three years in the making, according to a letter to families sent by Asst. Superintendent Justin Irish.

Before the proposal is presented to the School Board, families and older students can give their feedback on it. Younger children are also welcome to attend, but childcare services will not be available.

The meeting on Thursday will be held at the Edmonds School District headquarters, 20420 68th Ave. W., in rooms 101 and 102 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The full letter to families is below:

Dear Families, Community and Staff:

You are invited to learn about and provide feedback regarding implementing Edmonds School District’s proposed Race and Equity Policy.

Families, community and staff have partnered together over the past three years to research and learn about race and equity policy development. Additionally, the District partnered with Racing to Equity and Social Justice to conduct an environmental analysis of our current educational and race and equity efforts across the district and community. As a result of these amazing partnerships, we have drafted a final policy to be presented to our Board of Directors in October.

Before we present our final draft, we would like your final input regarding the implementation plan.

Middle and High School students are also invited! (Younger children are welcome, but, unfortunately, we will not be able to offer childcare.)

Sept. 21, 2017

Edmonds School District

Rooms 101 & 102

6:30-8 p.m.

Sincerely,

Justin Irish

Assistant Superintendent