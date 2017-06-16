Community members hear about proposed road improvement projects during open house

Community members gathered inside Mountlake Terrace High School Thursday night to discuss proposed improvements to two roads in the area east of Mountlake Terrace.

Project officials say these improvements of roads in the area are needed as the population continues to increase.

The first project is an improvement at the intersection of Locust Way and Logan Road in an unincorporated area northeast of Brier. The project will widen the intersection, with sidewalks and bike lanes, and is expected to include a traffic signal.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2019. This year and next year, county officials will complete the design of the project, survey, environmental review, right-of-way acquisition and continue public involvement. Funding has not yet been secured for the project.

The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million.

For more information on this project, click here.

The second project would extend 14th Avenue West so that it would connect with Locust Way just north of 215th Place Southwest, east of Brier.

County officials say the project has been planned since the early 1980s, when it first appeared on the county’s Transportation Needs Report.

The project is expected to improve north-south travel in the area. It would also include sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as add new stormwater detention and treatment facilities.

The timeline for this project is unclear, but construction is not expected to begin earlier than 2019. Funding for the project has not yet been secured.

The project is estimated to cost $10 million.

For more information on this project, click here.

Both projects are expected to require right-of-way property acquisitions from property owners in the area. Those affected will be contacted by a Snohomish County Right-of-Way agent.