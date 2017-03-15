Community input meetings for City Hall Advisory Committee begin Wednesday

Community members wishing to give input on the new City Hall project can do so at several meetings this month, beginning Wednesday, March 15.

The meeting on Wednesday will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr. from 1-4 p.m.

For more information about the City Hall Advisory Committee input meetings and a schedule of upcoming meetings, click here.

Neighborhood community meetings that are currently scheduled are as follows:

March 15 (Wednesday), 1-4 p.m., Mountlake Terrace Senior Center/Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

March 16 (Thursday), 2-4 p.m., Vineyard Park Lobby, 23008 56th Ave. W.

March 18 (Saturday), 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Grand Pere Bakery, 24008 56th Ave. W.

March 24 (Friday), 2-6 p.m., Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

April 12 (Wednesday), 6-7 p.m., Recreation Pavilion (Coffee with the City), 5303 228th St. S.W.

April 15 (Saturday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Recreation Pavilion (April Pools Day), 5303 228th St. S.W.