Community forum to discuss revitalization of Mountlake Terrace on Saturday

All are invited to participate in a Mountlake Terrace Community Forum on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the Nile Country Club, though participants are invited to attend for any period of time during the event.

The event is open forum is intended to give citizens, business owners, developers and Mountlake Terrace officials an opportunity to participate in a round table discussion on how we as a community can work together to achieve the vision of a revitalized Mountlake Terrace.

With the new light rail station on track and the levy passing for the construction of a new City Hall and Police Station, Mountlake Terrace is poised to become a destination community with a vibrant and diverse Town Center. Its central Puget Sound location has placed Mountlake Terrace as a highly desired place to live. While the region has seen unprecedented growth over the past several years, many are wondering: what is being done as a city to capitalize on this growth and when will we start to see this manifested in Mountlake Terrace?

Organizers look forward to having many people participate. Below is a rough outline of the event’s agenda:

 Opening Remarks

 Introductions

 Protocol for Round Table Discussion

 Question: What does the vision of a revitalized Mountlake Terrace look like?

 Open Discussion

 Question: What are the impediments that are keeping MLT from seeing this revitalization?

 Open Discussion

 Question: What are our goals as a community that will enable us to overcome these

impediments?

 Open Discussion and Prioritization of those goals

 Summary of Goals – Action Items – Timelines

Below is a list of some goals:

o Attracting quality businesses

o Affordable housing

o Availability of land for redevelopment

o Transparency in City Government – Consistent Communication

o Maintenance and implementation of proposed policy and procedures

o Public Leadership (City Council) with Private Partnerships

o Increase City revenue

o Create an urban development framework with intentional design

o Incentivize the development community for public benefit

o Streamlining & Predictability in permitting process

o Identify opportunities and the constraints associated with them

Organizers hope at this meeting to identify areas of concern and to begin the process of finding goal-oriented solutions. This is intended to be an introduction to a continuing process that will allow for more civic engagement in the governing of the City of Mountlake Terrace.

The Nile Country Club is located at 6601 244th St. S.W.