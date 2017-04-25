Community forum April 26 for Edmonds SD assistant superintendent interviews

The Edmonds School District has announced three finalists for the position of Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools, and is hosting a meeting at Edmonds-Woodway High School April 26 so the community can meet them.

The district’s current Assistant Superintendent Patrick Murphy is leaving the district at the end of the school year to become Superintendent of the Olympia School District. According to The Olympian, the Olympia School Board selected Murphy for that post in March.

The finalists are:

Miriam Mickelson

Since 2015, Miriam has served in the Snohomish School District as Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Services. Prior to that, she was principal at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Jennifer Rose

Jennifer is principal for the International School in the Bellevue School District.

Greg Schwab

Greg has been with the Edmonds School District since 2004, serving as principal of Mountlake Terrace High School.

The forum will start at 6:30 p.m., April 26 in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Please park in the south parking lot, and follow the signs in the building. Everyone is welcome. Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet the finalists, ask questions and provide written feedback.