Commentary: How the MLT Community Foundation empowers residents

Have you ever looked around and thought, “This would be a good way to improve my street/neighborhood/city,” but weren’t sure how to go about starting the project? If so, we need your help.

About a year ago, a group of Mountlake Terrace residents who were interested in the future of our city and community started meeting. We quickly came to the realization that while most residents care deeply about this community, many don’t feel empowered to be able to take an active role in shaping our future. These conversations blossomed into a 501(c)3 non-profit organization called the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation.

The mission statement for the foundation is simple and our plans for implementing this mission are ambitious. The mission of the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation is to strengthen and build the Mountlake Terrace community. We hope to implement this mission by:

1) Participating in shaping the vision for the future of Mountlake Terrace,

2) Advocating for the citizens of Mountlake Terrace,

3) Preserving and promoting Mountlake Terrace’s history, and

4) Supporting those people, projects, and organizations who share our mission to strengthen and build the Mountlake Terrace community.

One of our first programs will be providing funding and resources for small neighborhood improvement projects proposed by community members. This might be a community garden, public art or whatever other ideas the community may have. Another will be organizing a summer concert series at Lake Ballinger in partnership with the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center. An ongoing effort of ours will be working to give the community a stronger voice when it comes to the vision surrounding the future of our city.

Mountlake Terrace is at a critical juncture and decisions surrounding growth and development today will shape our city for the decades to come. Change can be good, but we need to be careful that in the process we don’t lose what many of us find special about this community. We will work to facilitate communication and collaboration between residents, businesses, city staff and council, and those interested in developing projects in our city.

Most of all, we want to help community members connect to their city and connect to each other. Are you a resident, organization, business owner or other community member who has ideas to strengthen and build our community? Together, let’s make them happen. Find out more about the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation and get a hold of us at MLTCF.org.

Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation Board of Directors

Dustin DeKoekkoek

Douglas Hoffman

Adam Bettcher

Rory Paine-Donovan

Lisa Bettcher

–By Dustin DeKoekkoek