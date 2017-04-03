Commentary: It’s time for all of us to learn Hands-only CPR

When an adult’s heart stops, all of us should know how to give that person the best chance to survive. I’d like to invite you to be the one who could offer someone that chance by learning Hands-only CPR.

Edmonds Community College is proud to partner with the American Red Cross Serving Snohomish County and Premera Blue Cross to offer free Hands-only CPR training in April.

Numerous studies show that hands-only CPR, even when performed by a bystander on adult patients, is just as effective as traditional CPR. There are several reasons:

– Bystanders are sometimes uncomfortable with rescue breaths (“mouth-to-mouth”);

– We’re also nervous about hurting the patient in some way;

– It takes longer to start traditional CPR, because we must ensure the airway is clear. It might also take a moment to remember proper procedure in an emergency, etc.

– We may not find a replacement for mouth-to-mouth when we tire.

When we are called upon to perform CPR, 80 percent of the time the person we’re trying to save is a friend, a co-worker or a family member. The life you save may be of someone in your inner circle.

Snohomish County residents will have the opportunity to learn Hands-only CPR free of charge at one of the following sessions on Thursday, April 13: 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. A session in Spanish will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held on our campus in Woodway Hall, room 202. Each session will last about 20-30 minutes.

I hope you’ll join us to learn this life-saving skill. Please register online at www.redcross.org/news/event/local/washington/Edmonds-Save-A-Life or by calling 425-740-2323.

— By Dr. Jean Hernandez

Edmonds Community College President