Coldwell Banker Bain named a top brokerage in industry rankings

Coldwell Banker Bain has been named a top brokerage in two of the industry’s top national rankings – the 2018 REAL Trends 500 and RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Report.

In the former, CB Bain ranked 16th for volume and 39th for sides, and in the latter ranked 15th with a total sales volume of $6,349,990,203 and 11,809 transactions.

The REAL Trends 500 is an annual research report, which identifies the country’s largest, and most successful residential firms as ranked by closed transaction sides and separately by closed sales volume. In its 31st year, the REAL Trends 500 remains the undisputed leading report ranking the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms. Due to the requirement that all information be independently verified, the REAL Trends 500 remains the trusted source for information about the performance of these firms. For the 2018 REAL Trends Survey, firms needed to close a minimum of transaction sides in 2017 to place in the top 500.

The 2018 RISMedia Power Broker Report is based on responses to RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Survey. More than 1,600 real estate firms from across the country completed the Power Broker Survey, with the top 1,000 reporting a collective 3,792,171 closed residential transactions in 2017, accounting for more than $1.3 trillion in sales volume.

Now in its 30h year, the Power Broker Report has long honored real estate leaders and brokerage firms who continue to shape the industry. Each April, RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine highlights the Top 500 Power Broker firms according to sales volume and transactions.

“These rankings are a testament to the performance of CB Bain brokers in extremely active markets in Washington and Oregon,” says Mike Grady, CB Bain President and COO. “They continue to prove that their knowledge and expertise is of high value to home buyers and sellers.”