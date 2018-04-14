Coldwell Banker Bain launches ‘Bring Hope Home’ domestic violence initiative

Coldwell Banker Bain real estate brokerage services has launched a new referral initiative, “Bring Hope Home,” to benefit Domestic Violence Housing First.

A program facilitated through the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Domestic Violence Housing First approach focuses on getting survivors of domestic violence into stable housing as quickly as possible, and then providing the necessary support as they rebuild their lives. Key components of Domestic Violence Housing First include survivor-driven, trauma-informed, mobile advocacy, community engagement and flexible financial assistance.

CB Bain brokers, via the company’s Bring Hope Home initiative and facilitated by its national Relocation Division, will donate $300 to Domestic Violence Housing First for every outgoing referral it receives through its national broker referral network that ends in a closed transaction.

Bill Riss, CB Bain CEO and owner, led the charge to support domestic violence via a companywide campaign given his belief that breaking the cycle of domestic violence is critical to ensuring that all Washington State residents have safe and stable housing.

“Our company, through its Community Partnership and other sponsorships, supports many community-based groups such as Habitat for Humanity and the Parent Trust,” Riss said. “The Bring Hope Home initiative allows us to cover a broader base. We believe interrupting the unfortunate cycle of family domestic violence can help to break the chain that often comes through a family history of perpetuating the cycle. If we can help one family to redirect their lives and build on the benefit of what the coalition provides, the family and society wins. While CB Bain does organize the efforts, it is our brokers who make this happen.”

CB Bain’s Relocation Division is one of the largest relocation providers in the Pacific Northwest, assisting more than 6,200 transferees annually. Its experts have decades of experience in handling relocations, whether corporate transfers or military moves, making the Domestic Violence Housing First approach a natural fit for the company.

“This is such a great fit for us, as we understand how emotional the relocation process can be,” said Kim Hart, CB Bain’s Executive Vice President, Business Development & Relocation. “In the case of a domestic violence incident, there is even a stronger emotional component. We’re thrilled that we can support the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence in its work to help victims obtain safe housing and even better, stay in their homes.”

The company’s goal is to raise $50,000 for the program by the end of 2018.

“CB Bain brokers have enthusiastically embraced the program already, and are not only working to communicate the referral benefits to their networks, but are inquiring on how to make individual donations,” Hart said. “We couldn’t be more proud of their efforts.”