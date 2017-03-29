Cold weather shelter now closed for the season

The Southern Snohomish County emergency cold weather shelter has closed for the season.

Mark Waldin, who runs the shelter, thanks everybody who volunteered at the shelter this season.

Statistics for the year provided by Waldin are:

Open 36 nights

1,186 shelter beds

3,548 meals

Served over 100 unique individuals

19 percent of guests are women

Small fraction are married couples

61 percent of guests usually sleep on the street

5 percent of guests couch surf

34 percent of guests sleep in their cars

64 percent of guests are Lynnwood residents

15 percent of guests are Edmonds residents

6 percent of guests are from the immediate area outside Edmonds/Lynnwood

15 percent of guests are from Everett

Waldin is also searching for a new location to run the shelter, starting in winter 2018. After next winter the Edmonds Senior Center will not be available to use for sheltering. Anyone with ideas for shelter locations can email Waldin here.

“I don’t think anyone should have to sleep and live on the streets,” said Waldin. “As long as people have no choice, let’s at least make it as comfortable for them as we can.”