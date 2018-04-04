‘Coins in the Fountain’ author Judith Works to speak at AAUW meeting April 14

With middle age looming, author Judith Works of Edmonds decided it was time for a change. But after graduating from law school at age 47, she still faced the question: “What now?” Then she was offered a dream job at the United Nations in Rome.

Through wit and descriptions of enticing food and travel, she will share stories of her life in the Eternal City during the Saturday, April 14 meeting of the American Association of University Women Snoking Branch. The meeting will be from 10 a.m.-noon at Snohomish Hall, room 338, Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

All are welcome to this free event. Refreshments will be served. Questions: Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit http://esk-wa.aauw.net.