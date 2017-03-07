Coffee with the City event Wednesday for citizens to casually engage with officials

Citizens, business owners and others from the community are invited to join city officials for a cup of coffee and hear first-hand what’s happening in the city during a Coffee with the City event this week.

This casual event will be held on Wednesday, March 8 from 6-7 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, provide input on city services or just listen to the conversation. The informal setting provides citizens an opportunity to learn more about city government and hear what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at cityofmlt.com or call Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206.