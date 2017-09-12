Cocoon House offering one-day communication seminar for parents Sept. 16 or 23

Cocoon House, an Everett-based non-profit that serves homeless and at-risk youth in Snohomish County, is sponsoring a one-day seminar aimed at parents of 12- to 14-year-olds.



The free event, which is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays — Sept. 16 or Sept. 23 — will allow parents “to practice decision-making skills, healing communication and ways to address conflict,” the organization said.

Advance registration is required. Contact Melissa Hinwood by phone/text at 425-314-4561 or email Melissa.hinwood@cocoonhouse.org.