‘Coaches versus Cancer’ event to mark 100th Hawks match versus Meadowdale

On Friday, Jan. 12, the Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale High School boys basketball programs will square off in varsity action for the 100th time. The two schools will mark the event by staging a “Coaches versus Cancer” night to bring awareness to the deadly disease.

In the days leading up to the event, the MTHS boys basketball program and the MTHS Associated Student Body (ASB) will be accepting donations in the name of cancer prevention. The donated funds will be presented to a local cancer charity.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and the Meadowdale Mavericks tip-off their “Coaches versus Cancer” game Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.