Clothes for Kids volunteer meetings Wednesday and Thursday

If you are interested in helping local kids this summer, Clothes for Kids is hosting two volunteer meeting/orientations on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

During the meetings, Program Coordinator Heidi Nornes will introduce prospective volunteers to the process of Back to School shopping on Aug. 23-25 and how volunteers can help during the event.

Clothes for Kids helps kids that qualify for free or reduced lunch throughout the Edmonds School District by providing clothing.

For more information about the volunteer meetings, click here. Refreshments will be provided.

If your family is in need of assistance, request the Clothes for Kids “Requisition for Clothing” form from the school office. The form has all the information on it, including hours and directions, and there is no appointment necessary to shop.