Clothes for Kids dessert and wine auction April 28 in Edmonds

Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for students in need in the Edmonds School District, is hosting its annual Celebrate the Children dessert and wine auction on Saturday, April 28 at Holy Rosary Parish Center in Edmonds.
The event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., includes amazing desserts from Cupcaketopia, Finale’s Gourmet Desserts, and Snoqualmie Ice Cream. and will also feature Big E Ales‘ Blackberry Ale.
Auction items include Mariners, Sounders and Apple Cup tickets,
gift cards and vacation getaways.
Tickets are just $30 each, or two tickets for $50. Or purchase a table of eight for $200.
You can learn more here.