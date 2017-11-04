Closure scheduled for 52nd Avenue West near 220th Street Southwest starting Monday

Mountlake Terrace drivers should plan ahead for a road closure on 52nd Avenue West near 220th Street Southwest starting Monday, Nov. 6

The road will close for utility work on the Mountlake Terrace Elementary School reconstruction project. A section of 52nd Ave. W. between 220th and 219th Streets Southwest will be closed from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (may extend to 5:30 p.m. if necessary) beginning Monday, Nov. 6 and is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 10, but may be completed earlier.

Local and emergency vehicle access will be maintained during the closure. Detour signs will divert drivers to 216th Street SW and 56th Avenue W with a detour via 218th Street SW to 53rd Avenue W also available.