Clif and Clif Kid bars recalled due to undisclosed possible nut content

1 of 3

Clif Bar & Company has issued a voluntary recall of Clif Builder’s Bar chocolate mint flavor, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein chocolate mint and chocolate chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

Clif Bar & Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts. People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have these specific allergies not to consume the bars.

Individuals who are not allergic to peanuts or these specific tree nuts may safely consume the products.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the country.

Clif Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions. There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

The voluntary recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the following criteria in the list below. The affected “Best By” dates can be found on the back of individual packaging or caddies.

No other Clif Bar products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The company is asking consumers to return any product still in possession to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded by retailers in a secure place and not consumed.

For any questions please contact 866-526-1970 or submit this form.

A full list of affected products is below. Click here for more from Clif Bar & Company.

CLIF® BUILDER’S®18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint – Lot Code FROM: 24MAR16M – Lot Code TO: 09FEB18M

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack – Lot Code FROM: 31MAY16M – Lot Code TO: 15OCT17M

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack – Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3