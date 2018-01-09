Classical string quartet to perform Jan. 20 at Cascadia Art Museum

Music by Mozart, Dvorak, Haydn, Bach and McLean will be featured in a string quartet concert Saturday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds.

“We’re delighted to welcome a new independent string quartet formed by outstanding musicians from the Cascade Symphony,” said Cal Lewin, Cascadia Art Museum concert committee chair.

The players include Amy Crenshaw and Luis Alcantara-Nenninger (violin), Veronica Ho (viola) and Norma Dermond (cello).

“The concert ticket admits you to the museum, so you can view the latest exhibit, enjoy an hour of fine music in an intimate setting surrounded by art, and be done early enough to dine out after the concert,” said Lewin.

Music at the Museum is a continuing classical concert series, the third Saturday of every month at 6 p.m. Future Music at the Museum concerts will feature chamber music, choral groups and soloists.

General admission is $15 ($10 for museum members), and includes complementary admission to the museum exhibits. Tickets are limited and are available on-line at www.CascadiaArtMuseum.org or by calling 425-336-4809. The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds. There’s plenty of free parking.

The new exhibition Northwest Design at Mid-Century will be open for viewing before and after the concert. This exhibition will present a variety of works and objects that define the Northwest aesthetic covering the period 1948-1966.

The Cascadia Art Museum was founded in 2015 in Edmonds, primarily dedicated to artwork of the Pacific Northwest from the 1880s to the 1960s, and to rediscovering Northwest artists largely forgotten today.