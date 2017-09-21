Class in Sno-Isle fall writing series this Saturday at MLT Library

Sno-Isle Libraries is offering a free series of writing classes this season aimed at aspiring authors.

One upcoming class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Mountlake Terrace library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

The class will be hosted by Edmonds Community College writing instructor Amanda Laughtland. Her class will cover “Looking for poems in visual art and found text.”

Laughtland published “Postcards to Box 464” and a number of other books of poems and writing prompts. Her class will be from 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Registration is required at this link.

The series, called “Write Now” feature local experts sharing their knowledge on how to write, revise and then get published that book you’ve been meaning to write. Or, already wrote and put up on a shelf.

“Participants in our 2016 series said they loved it; 95 percent said they learned helpful new stuff and 8 out of 10 said they were more confident about becoming involved in the writing community,” said Jackie Parker, Lead Librarian for Reader’s services at Sno-Isle Libraries.

Dozens of writing classes will be offered between now and Dec. 4. The full lineup of fall classes is available on Sno-Isle Libraries events and classes calendar–make sure to note where each event is being held. Due to space limitations, some events require registration as indicated in the event listing.