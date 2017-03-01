Class demonstrating how to access free digital media through library Saturday

A few opening remain for a class that teaches attendees how to access free movies, music and magazines online through Sno-Isle Libraries.

Digital Downloads – Zinio, Freegal and Hoopla, a one-hour class taught by Sno-Isle Libraries Adult Services Librarian Ruth Griffith, is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Griffith will show how to stream movies, download music and view magazines through online services available with a Sno-Isle Libraries card. Attendees are encouraged to bring their library card and computer or mobile device for hands-on help in order to begin using the services right away.

Preregistration is required for the class; click http://host5.evanced.info/sno_isle/evanced/eventsignup.asp?ID=86314&rts=&disptype=&ret=eventcalendar.asp&pointer=&returnToSearch=&num=0&ad=&dt=mo&mo=3/1/2017&df=calendar&EventType=ALL&Lib=15&AgeGroup=ALL&LangType=0&WindowMode=&noheader=&lad=&pub=1&nopub=&page=&pgdisp for online registration.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

–By Doug Petrowski