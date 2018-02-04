Clarice Keegan painting exhibit on display at Mountlake Terrace library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Clarice Keegan Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Clarice Keegan has been fascinated by the lines that define spaces ever since she was set in front of a coloring book as a child. Keegan’s only formal art training was one creative art class in college and years of technical drafting. She has been influenced by indigenous art around the world, mathematics, psychedelic posters, art nouveau and art deco.

Keegan was born in New York, traveled with her family to Okinawa and Fort Greeley, Alaska, before her father settled in Tacoma, Washington. She has a master’s degree in philosophy. She currently resides in Mountlake Terrace.

Although she painted sporadically through the years, Keegan only focused on her art in the last decade and has completed more than 400 paintings to date. She has shown her work at the Edmonds Art Walk, the Coastal Kitchen Restaurant, the Frame It Gallery at Northgate, Kent Art Walk, and the DubSea Cafe.

“Chaos meets color in my world,” said Keegan. “I live on the edge between ocean and space. I paint the lines that string the universe connected. From the moment I saw the lines in the first coloring book they have never left me. Black rules. Color tames.”

Her website is www.spyart.net.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through February 28 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.