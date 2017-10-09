Civil Discourse for Civic Engagement panel set for Oct. 17 at Edmonds CC

MLTnews Publisher Teresa Wippel is participating on a panel that will explore “Civil Discourse for Civic Engagement” at the Edmonds Community College’s Black Box Theater, Mukilteo Building on Tuesday, October 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The panel is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, partnering with Sno-Isle libraries, Edmonds Community College, the AAUW, and the NAACP. Bob Drewel, former Snohomish County Executive and current member of the board for the new Washington State University in Everett, will facilitate the discussion.

In addition to Wippel, panel guests include

Education

• Becky Ballbach, Everett Public Schools • Naol Debele, Edmonds CC student trustee Media • Jon Bauer, The Daily Herald • Teresa Wippel, MLTnews.com Politics • Marko Liias, Washington State Legislature, Sen. (D) • Dave Earling, City of Edmonds mayor (R) Community Groups • Janice Green, NAACP • Kathy Rice, Dispute Resolution Center of Snohomish County

The public will be invited to participate with questions and comments for the panelists.

Historically, the strength and growth of America has depended on solutions forged from an exchange of ideas and opinions. What has changed? Is civility no longer valued in such communication? Does our educational system fail to address how to present effective arguments? Can promoting freedom of speech also allow for diversity of opinion without conflict? How can the public separate “Fake News” from factual information? What has become of the middle ground in our legislatures? What issues create dissension within Snohomish County? These questions and more will be addressed at the forum. Let’s talk “Civil Discourse.” Come and bring your friends and neighbors.

The Black Box Theater is located at 20310 68th Ave., W, Lynnwood.