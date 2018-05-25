City to rebid Main Street Project work after single bid comes in $2 million higher

Following approval by the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its May 21 business meeting, the City of Mountlake Terrace is going to rebid the work for the Main Street Project after receiving just one bid that was $2 million over the engineer’s estimate.

“By rejecting the bid, we hope to be able to revise and refine the scope of the project to bring the cost down and to go back out to bid within 30 days,” City Manager Scott Hugill said.

The Main Street Project will design street, pedestrian, and bicycle enhancements along with improvements to utilities, street lighting and signals, stormwater systems, and undergrounding of overhead power along 56th Avenue (236th Street north to 230th Street), and 232nd and 234th Streets, as well as along 236th Street from 56th Avenue to Sound Transit’s light rail station.

Pointing to examples of areas where the bid came in over the $9 million estimate, Public Works Director Eric LaFrance talked about “lump sum” items that “seemed to be fairly inflated.” One of these was temporary pavement markings. The city had estimated that cost at $1,200 and the company bid $12,000. “It’s a lump sum item so we can’t tell you what they were thinking,” LaFrance said. “They may have just been hedging their bets as far as how much temporary striping we would ask them to do.”

The city also saw elevated prices in terms of the asphalt paving. “The oil market right now has been pretty volatile,” which contributes to higher asphalt prices, he said.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore expressed disappointment in the bid result. “We’ve been looking so forward to this piece of the puzzle and now to hear of a $2 million concern.”

LaFrance assured the council that there is good news related to the city’s efforts to reduce the scope of work in hopes of getting a lower bid on the Main Street project. “Some of those items we are looking at removing from the bid, we are not taking those away from the project,” he said. Instead, the private developer also working on the project has moved faster than city — due to some unanticipated delays. “They (the developer) is going to get there first, so they are going to do the improvements,” he said.

As a result, the city anticipates removing $400,000 to $500,000 worth of items “that we were going to pay for, but instead are going to be done by the private developer as part of their project,” LaFrance explained.

Mountlake Terrace is not alone in having difficulties with construction bids, he said. Public works staff recently attended a Washington State Department of Transportation workshop “and a number of municipalities mentioned that they had received only one bid on a project,” LaFrance said.

“We’re fairly confident that if we rebid this, we’re going to end up with more than one bidder,” he added.

Also at its May 21 business meeting, the council approved a list of items to place on the final docket for the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan Amendment process.

Adopted under the state Growth Management Act, the city’s 20-year Comprehensive Plan is designed to guide Mountlake Terrace’s growth and livability. By law, the city must periodically evaluate and revise the plan, and minor amendments generally occur annually.

Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn summarized what the council learned at its Thursday, May 17 work/study session: that the CLEAR group, a coalition of Mountlake Terrace developers, real estate brokers, business owners and citizens, had submitted to the city its own list of four bulleted suggestions to be included as part of the final docket.

Osborn also reminded the council that the city’s citizens Planning Commission had recommended, after reviewing the CLEAR group’s list, that those proposed items be eliminated from the Comprehensive Plan docket. The commission’s reasoning was that those items should come from the city’s 11-member economic development task force, which includes members of the CLEAR group, instead of coming from CLEAR itself.

Based on the council’s feedback at its May 17 work/study session, Osborn on May 21 presented an updated docket list, which was further refined during the business meeting. It included:

1. Town Center Subarea Plan Update

– Text and Map Amendments

. The text and map amendments will include consideration of the following:

a. Review Town Center Building Districts including Heights and Densities

b. Revisit the boundaries of the BC/D on all four sides

c. Re-examine land use and development regulations for the Superblock, including boundaries. (The Superblock is located between 56th and 58th Avenues West and 232nd and 234th Streets Southwest.)

d. Identify and examine incentives.

2. Text and Map Amendments to Development Codes concurrently with the Town Center Subarea Plan Update

3. Economic Vitality Element of the Comprehensive Plan

4. Comprehensive Plan Map and Zoning Map Amendments

– Change the land use and zoning designation of approximately 1.30 acres of property from Urban Low Residential (URL) to Park and Open Space (POS)

Next steps for the docket include a months-long public process that includes a review by the Planning Commission, with the goal of having the Comprehensive Plan amendments before council for approval by December 2018 at the latest.

The council’s final vote on the docket was 5-1, with Councilmember Rick Ryan absent and Councilmember Seaun Richards voting no. Richards said that while he was “100 percent supportive” of the docket, he was casting a “no” vote to register his displeasure with the way the Planning Commission handled the recommendations from the CLEAR group.

The council also adopted, by a 6-0 vote, updates to the city’s Low Impact Development (LID) codes. The Washington State Department of Ecology requires cities and counties that operate regulated municipal stormwater systems to make LID “the preferred and commonly used approach to site development.”

The ordinance is aimed at increasing protection of creeks, lakes (Ballinger Lake and downstream), and private property from flooding and pollutants, and emphasizes techniques such as bioretention swales, reestablishing healthy soils and minimizing impervious surface.

And the council approved amendments to Mountlake Terrace Municipal Code regarding the sight area triangle — this addresses specific dimensions at both public street and driveway-roadway intersections that are to remain unobstructed so that potential traffic conflicts can be seen.

