City to host Comprehensive Plan Community Open House on Monday, April 23

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a Community Open House on the 2018 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket on Monday, April 23 from 6-7 p.m. at the Interim City Council Chambers located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220. The public is encouraged to join staff for the Open House discussion on potential amendments to the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.

The deadline for formal applications to amend the City of Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan in 2018 is Monday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m. to the City of Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall. An application fee applies. Application forms are available at the Interim City Hall and online at www.cityofmlt.com/1940.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based twenty-year plan that guides the city’s livability. It includes goals, policies and a land use map that indicates where land use districts (such as single family, community business or industrial areas) are located throughout the city. The city may update its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year, with limited exceptions. The 2018 update is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

The purpose of considering amendments to the Comprehensive Plan is to ensure the plan reflects appropriate goals and policies for the community and is consistent with state laws. Proposed amendments may address changes to the Comprehensive Plan Map or to specific policies in the plan and subarea plans.

Individuals can initiate amendments by application. In order to be considered for inclusion in the 2018 final Comprehensive Plan docket, an application must be received by April 30, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Applications that are placed on the final docket by City Council will be reviewed and considered for adoption in conjunction with any other 2018 updates.

Any decision to amend the plan would be made by the City Council. Public hearings on Comprehensive Plan amendments will occur with the Planning Commission and City Council later this year.

For more information about applying for a Comprehensive Plan amendment, or to confirm meeting dates, please refer to the Comprehensive Plan website at www.cityofmlt.com/1940 or call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.