City takes first steps to eventually demolish old building no longer in use

A 3,100 square-foot maintenance facility operated by the City of Mountlake Terrace for 40 years will soon be no more, as the city takes the initial steps necessary in preparation for its demolition.

The city has contracted with Argus Pacific of Seattle to investigate what precautions must be taken in order to raze the Park Shop Building located in the parking lot of Ballinger Park.

“The vendor will be testing to see if there are any hazardous materials within the building structure that will require abatement or specialized removal,” said Ken Courtmanch, park services and property management superintendent for the City of Mountlake Terrace .

“Currently they are working to collect and test samples which they will compile into a report,” he continued. “This report will help us determine the parameters of the project which would allow us to define the next steps and possible timelines.”

There is no estimate as to when the project may be completed.

Removal of the Park Shop Building and its surrounding fence is one element of the overall master plan for Ballinger Park and the Ballinger Playfield sports fields. The plan calls for an expanded play area and new restroom facilities where the Park Shop Building currently sits.

–By Doug Petrowski