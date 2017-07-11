City seeks applicants for City Hall proposition Pro/Con Statement Committees

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is seeking volunteers to serve on the Pro and Con Statement Committees to prepare written arguments supporting and opposing approval of Proposition 1 on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The arguments will appear in the Snohomish County voters’ pamphlet.

Statements for and against Prop 1 must be submitted to Snohomish County Auditor’s Office by Aug. 15, and rebuttal statements will be due on Aug. 18.

Prop 1 would authorize the City of Mountlake Terrace to issue bonds for the construction of a new City Hall. The City Hall would include Council Chambers, lobby and city offices.

The City Council is now discussing the parameters of what to include in the measure and is expected to provide direction on Thursday, July 13 for an ordinance to be drafted for consideration at a special meeting on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. The ordinance and appointment of these committees are due to Snohomish County by Aug. 1.

Currently, the City Council is considering the City Hall Advisory Committee’s recommendation for a 19,210 square foot City Hall at an estimated cost of about $11.6 million financed over 30 years. At this estimate, the cost would be about 25.4 cents per $1,000 assessed value per year.

The Council provided direction to look at additional options and efficiencies and will discuss those options at their July 13 work/study session.

Applications to serve on the Pro and Con Statement Committees need to be received by the city no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. Since the City Council has not yet provided direction on the final ordinance, the City Clerk will reconfirm with applicants on Wednesday, July 19 before forwarding the final list of applicants for their July 20 special meeting.

Individuals interested in serving on the Pro and Con Statement Committees should submit their name, address, telephone number and email address to Virginia Olsen, City Clerk and Community Relations Director, at this address or email:

Virginia Olsen, City Clerk/Community Relations Director

6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Email: cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us (please verify receipt by calling 425-744-6206)

The City Council is scheduled to take action to appoint the committees and their respective Chairs at its July 20 special meeting. For more information, call Olsen at 425-744-6206.