City requests architect and planning services for City Hall project

The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for professional architectural and planning consulting services for conceptual space layout and cost estimating for a new City Hall. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

The selected firm or group would work with our City Hall Advisory Committee, a nine-member group of residents, to develop a recommendation for the City Council on the needs, functions and amenities the future City Hall should have. A preliminary design is not expected at this stage and the work will be conceptual in order to determine cost estimating. This project is on a rapid timeline in order to allow the City Council to consider placing a ballot measure before voters in Nov. 2017.

To view the RFQ and find more information, visit our City Hall Advisory Committee webpage at www.cityofmlt.com/1903.