City reminds residents to keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding

The City of Mountlake Terrace is encouraging residents to keep their storm drains clear to help prevent flooding on local roads.

Late autumn brings falling leaves along with heavy rains that can clog storm drains and cause flooding. Residents can help prevent flooding by keeping storm drains clear of leaves and debris. The city is encouraging residents to locate storm drains on or near their property and help keep catch basin covers free of leaves and debris. Leaf debris can be disposed of with other yard waste and cannot be swept or blown into the street.

Beginning in late October, the city increases the frequency of street sweeping to keep up with the seasonal leaf drop. This is the peak season for leaf drop. The goal of this increased effort is to clean up leaf litter and other debris before it enters into and clogs the storm drainage system.