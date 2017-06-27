City reminds residents of fireworks ban, plus safety tips

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that personal use fireworks are prohibited as they are in many other surrounding cities, even on July 4.

According to the city, two out of five fires reported on July 4 are started by fireworks, more than for any other cause. Each July 4, thousands of people, often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks.

According to the State Fire Marshal, “fireworks-related injuries were up 11 percent in 2015, with 241 injuries reported. There were 240 fireworks-related fires reported resulting in $627,080 in property loss.”

The City of Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish County Fire District 1 encourage residents and visitors to celebrate safely and legally. Here’s what you can do to help make this a safe July 4:

Observe the city’s fireworks ban. The sale, possession and discharge of all fireworks are prohibited in Mountlake Terrace. Violations will result in confiscation of fireworks and fines. In Southwest Snohomish County, call 425-775-3000 to report violations of the fireworks ban, if observed.

The sale, possession and discharge of all fireworks are prohibited in Mountlake Terrace. Violations will result in confiscation of fireworks and fines. In Southwest Snohomish County, call 425-775-3000 to report violations of the fireworks ban, if observed. Report fireworks violations. In Southwest Snohomish County, call 425-775-3000 if violations of the fireworks ban are observed.

In Southwest Snohomish County, call 425-775-3000 if violations of the fireworks ban are observed. Keep pets safe and inside. Fireworks often upset pets due to the loud noise, flashes of light and smell of smoke. Animal shelters report a dramatic increase in lost pets around July 4 .

Fireworks often upset pets due to the loud noise, flashes of light and smell of smoke. Animal shelters report a dramatic increase in lost pets around . Attend a public fireworks display. Mountlake Terrace has an Independence Day Celebration planned for Monday, July 3 . There are also public fireworks displays planned for July 4 in Edmonds, Everett, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Seattle. Check your local news media or online for where and when fireworks displays will be held. Tour de Terrace has a fireworks display planned for Saturday, July 29 , at about 10 p.m.

For more information about the fireworks law, please contact the Police Department at 425-670-8260.

The city has a permit process for a public display of fireworks that includes hiring a professional pyrotechnician.

For more information about having a public fireworks display, contact a Permit Specialist at 425-744-6278 or find the fireworks brochure online at http://www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/Home/View/231.