City recognizes, thanks commission, board, committee volunteers for their service

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted a dinner on Wednesday night to thank volunteers serving on the city’s boards, commissions and major committees.

Board, commission and committee members meet regularly to organize events and make presentations to the City Council.

“We want to serve you tonight as you have served us,” City Manager Scott Hugill said at the beginning of the presentation.

Those honored include members of the City Hall Advisory Committee, Planning Commission, Community Policing Advisory Board and Arts Advisory Board, as well as the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission and Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee.

–Photos by Natalie Covate