City recognized as National Award Winner for National Night Out

The City of Mountlake Terrace was recently selected as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation in National Night Out Against Crime, a crime, drug and violence prevention program by the National Association of Town Watch.

Approximately 1,000 people celebrated the Mountlake Terrace National Night Out event on Aug 2. Organized by city employees, National Night Out emphasizes meeting neighbors, reducing crime and celebrating community.

National Night Out is held every year at Evergreen Playfield. This year’s event included board breaking and self-defense demonstrations by Seattle TaeKwonDo in Mountlake Terrace, a Police K9 exhibition, balloon artist, roving juggler on stilts, water walking balls, caricature artist and hula-hoop dancer.

Displays of public safety vehicles were on site to allow kids and their parents the opportunity to sit inside and get to know public safety personnel. Several city departments participated with specialty vehicles, equipment and information. A number of local businesses and civic organizations also provide information and giveaways to showcase their services.

Mountlake Terrace is well-known for its National Night Out event. The National Association of Town Watch has recognized the event as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation for several years. If you would like to donate to the 2017 event or participate with a table, please contact Danielle Singson in the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260 or dsingson@ci.mlt.wa.us.