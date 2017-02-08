City prepares annual amendment to Comprehensive Plan, open house Feb. 27

Mountlake Terrace is preparing its annual amendment to the city-wide Comprehensive Plan. A community open house on the 2017 Comprehensive Plan amendment process will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 7-8 p.m. at the Interim City Hall, Council Chambers, at 6100 219th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based twenty-year plan that promotes community livability and vitality for the long-term. It includes goals and policies and a land use map that indicates where land use districts (such as single family, community business, or industrial areas) are located throughout the city. The city may amend its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year, with limited exceptions.

The purpose of considering amendments to the citywide Comprehensive Plan is to ensure the plan reflects appropriate goals and policies for the community and is consistent with state laws. Proposed amendments may address changes to the Comprehensive Plan Map or to specific policies in the plan and subarea plans.

The open house will be an opportunity to learn about the amendment process and hear what suggestions and ideas have been proposed. Maps and information boards will be on display and city staff available to answer questions. A short presentation on the update and amendment process will be made at 7:15 p.m.

Public participation and input is important and welcome. Interested parties may sign up for email, Facebook or twitter notifications at www.cityofmlt.com.