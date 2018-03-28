City officials invite residents to first Civic Campus Design Community Meeting April 5

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host the first Civic Campus Design Community Meeting on Thursday, April 5.

According to the event’s Facebook page, at this first community meeting, officials and neighbors will work with the architect team to discuss imagery that reflects the values of Mountlake Terrace and the vision for the new City Hall and the police station addition.

The meeting will focus on the lobbies and customer service areas, council chambers and future gathering spaces.

On July 11, another community meeting is planned, which is expected to have concept drawings from input provided at this first meeting.

