All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day, which is on Saturday, Nov. 11.

However, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will have normal hours. An added Surprise Recreation Swim session is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 from 3-4:15 p.m. Click here for more information.

City Spokeswoman Virginia Olson said it is typical to see long swim lines on “no school” holidays. “Get there early!” she said.