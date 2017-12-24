City offices closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1 for holidays

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The City Council’s Dec. 28 Work Session has been cancelled. The Recreation Pavilion and Pool will be on a modified schedule through Jan. 7. The entire facility will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

A special schedule for the Pavilion is available to pick up at their front desk and is available online at www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/Home/View/17307.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or www.mltrec.com or you may call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.