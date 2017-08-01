City of Mountlake Terrace wins WRPA Spotlight Award for Lakeview Trail

The Washington Recreation and Park Association (WRPA) recently awarded the prestigious Spotlight Award for Facilities and Parks to Mountlake Terrace for its Lakeview Trail.

Lakeview Trail was selected as the 2017 Spotlight Award winner in the category of Trails & Pathways.

The Lakeview Trail is a beautiful path that connects the community to a variety of recreational activities. The Lakeview Trail connects the City Center, Interurban Trail, Ballinger Park, the local Transit Center and the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds. It has improved width, lighting, crosswalks and traffic lights in order to provide a safe route for walkers, bicyclists and joggers.

The trail is heavily used during community special events. It provides access to a variety of recreational activities including walking, swimming, fishing, canoeing, playgrounds, birding, and other nature related activities. Once Ballinger Park is complete, the trail will serve as the main access to new features within the park.

The Washington Recreation and Park Association celebrates people, parks and programs with an annual awards program honoring individuals and organizations for their contributions to the field of parks and recreation in Washington State.

Spotlight Awards recognize outstanding achievements by parks and recreation agencies. Award categories include: facilities and parks; marketing and outreach; and program excellence. Spotlight awards for facilities and parks recognize the highest standards in design, development and renovation of park and recreation areas.