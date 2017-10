The City of Mountlake Terrace on Friday issued this video regarding Proposition 1, which will appear on the Nov. 7, 2017 general election ballot. The city is asking voters to consider Proposition 1, which would authorize up to $12,500,000 in bonds for Civic Campus improvements, and excess property taxes to repay those bonds. You can learn more at http://www.cityofmlt.com/1922.

