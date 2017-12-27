City of Mountlake Terrace receives award for National Night Out

The City of Mountlake Terrace was selected as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation for National Night Out Against Crime, a crime, drug and violence prevention program by the National Association of Town Watch.

Approximately 1,000 people celebrated the Mountlake Terrace National Night Out event this year in August. Organized by city employees, National Night Out emphasizes meeting neighbors, reducing crime and celebrating community.

Premera Blue Cross, the city’s largest employer, has been the primary sponsor of the event for 21 years. Dozens of local businesses also provide cash donations to cover the costs of the free food and entertainment provided for the community.

“Thanks to Premera’s generosity and the support of many local businesses, the City of Mountlake Terrace is able to provide this wonderful family-friendly event for our community,” said city spokeswoman Virginia Olsen.

National Night Out is held at Evergreen Playfield and features entertainment for all ages. This year’s event featured Balloon Artist Sara Chastain from Puget Sound Balloons, caricature artist Steve Hartley aka Muggshotz, DJ “RT”, face painting, a MTYAA pitching game and a MLT Public Safety Quiz Show with prizes.

Cascade Bicycle Club conducted a popular bike rodeo this year and demonstrations from Seattle Tae Kwon Do for martial arts, Edmonds Police Department K9 Unit and Mountlake Terrace Dance Program were also part of the program.

Public safety vehicles and interaction with public safety personnel allow attendees to meet and get to know Police Officers and other first responders. Several city departments participated with specialty vehicles, equipment and information. A number of local businesses and civic organizations also provide information and giveaways to showcase their services.

Mountlake Terrace is well known for its National Night Out event. The National Association of Town Watch has recognized the event as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation for several years.