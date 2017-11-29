City of MLT work/study session agenda for Nov. 30

Here’s the agenda for the Thursday, Nov. 30 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session:
-Review of 2018 Salary Ordinance
-Review of 2017-2018 Mid-Biennial Budget Modification Ordinance
-Review of Third Quarter Financial Report
-Review of RS 4800 SFR and Transitional Zoning Code Updates
-Update on Impact Fees
-Discussion of Interlocal Agreement Providing Police Services for Town of Woodway
-Review of City Council Subcommittee Recommendation for Interim Arts Advisory Commission and Recreation & Park Advisory Commission Member Appointments
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in interim city hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.