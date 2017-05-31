City, local scouts receive grant to lengthen pathway at Bicentennial Park

Snohomish County has awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace along with Girl Scout Troop 43752 a $5,000 grant to extend and pave the gravel pathway at Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park, located at 4105 222nd St. S.W.

The City of Mountlake Terrace staff worked with local Girl Scout Troop 43752 to submit a grant application to Snohomish County for a Small Capital Projects Partnership Grant (SCPP) to continue the trail project at Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park. The grant has a cap of $5,000, is for small projects in Snohomish County. In May, Snohomish County notified staff that the groups were awarded $5,000 for the next phase of the project.

Girl Scout Troop 43752 and Cub Scout Pack 76 decided to work together on their service projects for 2017 and extend the pathway project at Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park in conjunction with the SCPP Grant awarded. The troops intend to begin work on June 3.