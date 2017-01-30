City issues notice of violation after dog killed while in home of Terrace dog sitter

The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a notice of violation to a woman who was illegally running a kennel out of her home, after a Shoreline couple said their German shorthaired pointer died while left in her care.

The action came after Elisa Bronstein and Christopher King made presentations about their dog Livi’s death during two separate Mountlake Terrace City Council meetings in January. The couple told the council that in December 2016, they had left the dog with Edmonds-based kennel Precious Paws. During the dog’s stay, on Dec. 29, they were told that their dog was dead.

The couple told the council that Livi had been attacked and killed by Nova, one of four pit bulls that belonged to Precious Paws owner Kristina Robinson. At the time, Livi and Nova had been left — along with other dogs — at Robinson’s house in Mountlake Terrace while Robinson was not home, the couple said.

Robinson was also present during the Jan. 4 City Council meeting, and told the council that she had left the dogs alone for 30 minutes. Her father, who lives with Robinson, was home at the time.

“My kids and my husband and I can’t even sleep the past four days,” she said. “This is horrible.”

Livi’s owners, Elisa Bronstein and Christopher King, said that a family member was killed that day. “If you knew us, you knew Livi,” Bronstein told the council. “Now it is our job to seek justice.”

Robinson had operated a kennel out of her house in a different city for several years before moving to Mountlake Terrace. In 2014, she applied for a conditional use permit to continue operating a kennel out of her home, but the request was declined, according to City Manager Scott Hugill. She then opened Precious Paws, located at 9659 Firdale Ave. in Edmonds.

That business is where Bronstein and King left their dog, and where they had expected their dog to stay, they told the council.

“We had never met (Robinson’s father) and did not hire him to watch our dogs,” Bronstein said during a follow-up appearance at the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

The City of Mountlake Terrace delivered a Notice of Violation to Robinson’s house on Jan. 20, stating that running a kennel is a violation of city code for a residence, and that she has no business license to operate in Mountlake Terrace. The notice of violation ordered her to stop all kennel operations within 24 hours or face fines of $300 per day that the kennel continued to operate.

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department investigated Livi’s death and completed a necropsy on decreased animal. MLTnews has filed a request for those investigation documents.

Precious Paws has been licensed in Edmonds since 2014. No criminal complaints have been filed against the Edmonds business, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley.