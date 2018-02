The City of Mountlake Terrace will be hosting an Open House to discuss its Water System Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 4-6 p.m.

The Open House will provide an opportunity for residents to give their opinion and review plan documents.

It will be held at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220.

For more information, visit https://wa-mountlaketerrace.civicplus.com/1935/ or

http://www.cityofmlt.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=331.